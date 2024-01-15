Red Cross partnering with Harlingen’s Loaves and Fishes

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen has entered into a new partnership with the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross to help individuals in the Cameron County area cope with climate disasters.

The partnership was announced in a Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross news release, which stated that the new partnership “aims to expand and enhance the services Loaves and Fishes provides in Cameron County, enabling them to serve more people before and after a disaster.”

As part of the new partnership, the Red Cross will be providing a new HVAC system for Loaves and Fishes’ dining hall. While improving the comfort levels for their patrons, the new HVAC system will also curtail energy expenses while also ensuring that the dining hall consistently operates at its maximum capacity.

“It’s a team effort to help communities become better prepared for and more resilient after disasters, especially as the climate crisis worsens existing societal inequities such as access to nutritious food, health and mental health care, and housing resources,” Cameron County Community Adaptation Program Manager Hansel Ibarra said in the news release. “By joining together with Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen and other local organizations at work in Cameron County, we can significantly impact the lives of those we collectively serve.”

The new partnership is part of the national Red Cross Community Adaptation Program whose goal is to provide “enhanced support in select communities across the country that are at high risk for extreme weather and face socioeconomic challenges.”

The program is focusing on improving local nonprofits that specialize in health, hunger and housing by strengthening their programs before a disaster, as well as serving families severely affected by climate disasters.

According to the news release, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country each year by providing food, shelter, emotional support, financial assistance and supplies.

“Through this partnership with the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross, we are committed to enhancing our ability to serve the people of Cameron County, particularly in the face of escalating climate-related disasters,” Executive Director of Loaves & Fishes of the RGV Victor Rivera said in the news release. “By working together, we can better prepare our community and provide vital support to those in need, ensuring a more resilient and secure future for all.”