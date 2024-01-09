Raymondville, Lyford school district bands make history

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Raymondville and Lyford’s high school bands are making history.

After two months of auditions, the bands set school records for the number of students taking top spots on the Texas’s All-State Band during Saturday’s competition.

”This remarkable achievement marks the most successful year ever for both Raymondville and Lyford, with a combined total of six All-State musicians from Willacy County,” Ben Clinton, the Raymondville school district’s deputy superintendent, said in a press release. “The musical excellence demonstrated by these students brings pride and honor to their schools and communities.”

Since December, the schools have been auditioning with 112 schools including Houston and San Antonio.

In all, 30% of the schools’ students qualified for the big band, Clinton said.

In Lyford, the school qualified its first All-State student — Maria Garcia, playing second-chair French horn, he said.

In Raymondville, five students earned All-State honors, the second-highest number in the area, Clinton said.

Meanwhile, the Bearkat Band also claimed three students taking first chair honors — the audition’s highest number, he said.

The band’s All-State musicians include Oscar Garcia, first chair on the flute, a two-time All-State honor; John Zuniga, first chair on the baritone saxophone; Elijah Cortez, first chair on the tuba; Lauren Salinas, fourth chair on the clarinet, a two-time All-State honor; and Diandra Castillo, seventh chair on the clarinet, Clinton said.

“The success of our band underscores the hard work of our students and band directors and the tremendous support of our school community,” Raymondville schools Superintendent Stetson Roane said. “I’m extremely proud of what our program has accomplished and I look forward to continued success.”

Band Director Ben Keltner hailed the band for making history.

“This year’s accomplishments represent a significant milestone in the history of our band program,” he said. “The commitment of our students and the collective effort of our entire musical community have truly elevated our program to new heights.”