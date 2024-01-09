Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former San Juan police officer has agreed to permanently surrender his law enforcement certification for assaulting a person in his custody in December 2015.

Juan P. Galindo pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation in McAllen federal court on Monday afternoon, court records show.

He wasn’t indicted, however, until 2019.

According to a 2019 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Galindo hit a handcuffed man in his groin area with his knee.

Galindo’s case had been headed to trial in late 2022, but by September 2023 he notified federal prosecutors that he would agree to plead guilty to an amended indictment that removed language that the physical assault resulted in bodily injury.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 17.