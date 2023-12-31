Only have a minute? Listen instead

Here are the top photos of the year, curated by staff photographer Delcia Lopez.

The production consists of 40 dancers, 20 musicians, choreographers and scene designers for the Alegria 2023 show by UTRGV’s Ballet Folklorico on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

The morning breeze blew purple wild petunias to the entrance of the Tiscareno Bridal Boutique Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen High’s goalie Allison Tawil sinks her head in her hands after missing a goal by Smithson Valley’s Wrilyn Shippey in the winding moments of a UIL Region IV-5A championship game on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Brownsville Sports Park.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

The ray of light of the projection of the movie is seen along the concession stand at the WesMer Drive-In Friday, July 14, 2023, in Mercedes.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen police officer Daniel Garcia plays taps at the end of the 2023 Blue Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Juan.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

The reflection on a window during the FridaFest Artist Exhibit Reception in the lobby of the Edinburg Municipal Auditorium. The exhibit featured a collection of artworks by talented local female artists at the 10th annual FridaFest at Edinburg City Hall Courtyard Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

A family listens to the Juneteenth proclamation reading by District 5 City Commissioner Victor Seby Haddad during the Juneteenth holiday observance at the historic Bethel Gardens on Monday, June 19, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Christian Martinez, 16, Roma High School varsity mariachi Nuevo Santander checks his trumpet before taking the stage during the FESTIBA Mariachi Concert at the UTRGV PAC Center Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Edinburg. The school received first place in the 5A High School Competition, and was crowned the Overall Grand Champion in the 4A-6A Competition.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

VFW Post 8788 members Homer Gallegos, left, and Tony Cordova, right, U.S. Marine Corps, assist during a funeral service for Edelmiro Garza Jr. at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mission.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen ISD school board members Erica De La Garza-Lopez, Lizzie Kittleman, Sofia Pena, Debbie Crane Aliseda and Lucia Regalado pose for a photo at the McAllen High school auditorium on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Maria Louisa Bolanos, a caregiver, chats and feeds a terminally ill patient named Maria at the Comfort House on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Bilal Bin Hafeez bowls a pitch towards a batsman during the India Association of the RGV’s 7th annual cricket tournament at Dr. William Long City Park on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Pharr.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Andrea Vega dressed as La Catrina during PSJA Memorial Early College High School’s Día de los Muertos exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Alamo.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Pharr Police Department senior officer Irving Segura leads a horse back to the stables Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Pharr.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

A sea of mariachi hats are seen during the finale of the mariachi concert at the UTRGV PAC Center Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen High’s Bella Castillo (19) and the rest of the soccer team rush the field after their 2-1 win against McAllen Rowe in a Region IV-5A quarterfinal game at Rowe High School Friday, March 31, 2023 in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen Memorial celebrates in front of Sharyland High after defeating them 3-0 at McAllen Memorial High School on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Twenty one teams from across the RGV, including three of the RGVCCA’s top 10 girls team and five of the boys top 10 teams compete in the Tony Trejo Stampede XC Invitational at Spring Fest Park Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Juanita Valdez-Cox clenches her fists as she talks about the ‘lucha’ and racial discrimination in the Rio Grande Valley during an interview on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Juan.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

The glow of a South Texas sunset shines on bleachers during a girls’ high school soccer game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

A dancer performs Calabaceados from Baja California Norte during Alegria 2023, a show put on by UTRGV’s Ballet Folklorico, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen Memorial’s Eva Casas and Azul Lopez hug as a Smithson Valley player runs past them during a UIL Region IV-5A Semifinal soccer game Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Brownsville Sports Park.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Dolia Gonzalez, the 94-year-old mother of Edinburg’s most famous son Freddy Gonzalez, is wheeled past the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica during a candlelight vigil Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

A woman’s patriotic smock flutters in the wind as she carries a candle past the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Crescencio Perez, 8, looks over with excitement at his dog Rocky before the start of the movie at the WesMer Drive-In Friday, July 14, 2023 in Mercedes.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

McAllen firefighters lift a large flag before the start of the Remembering 9/11 ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Cameron Mejia holds her head down during infrared treatment at UTRGV on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Edinburg. Photobiomodulation is a form of light therapy that utilizes light sources including lasers, LEDs, and broadband light for the relief of pain.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

An annular solar eclipse is seen Saturday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Edinburg. This eclipse marked the first of its kind since 2012, which was the last time the moon was at its furthest point from Earth. That’s what casts a glowing ring, which appears like a ring of fire.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

The PSJA Early College High School marching band tuba players are reflected on their instruments during band practice at the school on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Pharr. The PSJA Band competed at the University Interscholastic League State Open Class Marching Band Contest on Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. PSJA was named UIL 6A Area G champions by earning 1st place, the first PSJA ISD marching band in history to do so in an area marching band contest.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Harlingen South’s Jiselle Montemayor, left, Mission Veterans Megan Molina, middle, Harlingen South’s Fernanda Martinez, and Caylie Montalvo, right, crash the boards for a rebound during a game at McAllen High School Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in McAllen.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Watching her baby sleep, Nallely Garza, 23, crept into the starlit room where the statue of the Virgin Mary oversees the twin boy named Xavier on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

A grocery shoppers umbrella is reflected on their car Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2023, in Edinburg. Persistent light rain had fallen throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Children in the Delta area play basketball on a city street on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Edcouch.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Ominous skies highlight the big top of the Circus Vazquez opening night Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Donna.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

World War II veteran Amancio Garza, 97, sits by a window at his home in Falfurrias, Texas, on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Army drafted Garza when he was 19 years old.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

A family gathers for a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

Margarita Jimenez, 82, of Indiana, wipes tears from her eyes during the ceremony for her uncle Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia, 22, of Laredo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in McAllen. Garcia was a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

Delcia Lopez | [email protected]

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Iyana Dorsey, left, is stripped of the ball by Texas’ Shaylee Gonzales (2) and Deyona Gaston (5) during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Edinburg.

Delcia Lopez| [email protected]