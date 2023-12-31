Here are the top photos of the year, curated by staff photographer Joel Martinez.

Auxiliary Bishop of Brownsville, Mario Aviles, uses the thurible to cense the alter as worshipers celebrate Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in San Juan.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Grace Young, 3, looks over a toy she picked out during a Christmas toy give away at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Mission.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Nicole Hernandez hugs an attendee at a candlelight vigil as they remember Yi Min Jiang, also known as Amy, at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Cam Whitmore (7) rebounds the ball against the Oklahoma City Blue in a NBA G League game at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Brownsville Veterans’ Zeke Zarate (53) yells in celebration near the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Brownsville Veterans team members attempt to touch the regional semifinal trophy after defeating PSJA North in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Brownsville Veterans wide receiver Jerry Gomez (10) reaches out for a pass near the end zone in a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Children play on the playground as attendees line up in the background for a ticket to receive a free turkey and fixings as 1000 turkey dinners were given away during the Harvest Festival at Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Community Resource Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in San Juan.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Jesse Vela Jr. receives greetings from well-wishers during a ceremony to change the name of Alamo Middle School to Jesus “Jesse” Vela Jr. Middle School at Jesus “Jesse” Vela Jr. Middle School on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Alamo.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

McAllen High defender Nick Moss (42) forces McAllen Rowe quarterback Elijah Garza (15) to lose the ball in the end zone which resulted in a safety in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Alfredo Trevino, 9, stretches out after gazing at the Sun with eye protection during the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

The sun, partially blocked clouds, positioned next to the top of a Sun dial during the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Julissa Lopez and others onlookers react as the sun appears from behind the clouds as they gaze at an annular solar eclipse with special glass at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Members of the McAllen Rowe cross country team cheer on their team during the varsity boys run in the District 31-5A cross country meet at the McAllen Sports Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

PSJA North’ wide receiver Markus Rendon (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Water droplets rest on crop leaves as rain fell throughout parts of the Rio Grande Valley on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Former Dallas Cowboys football player Michael Irvin speaks during a press conference about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Kahleesi Zamarripa, 9, laughs as she plays around with the scissors that made her famous in a TikTok haircut video at their home on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Mission.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Members of the La Villa football team run onto the field at the start of a sub-5A matchup against Lyford at La Villa High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in La Villa.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Members of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley first marching band walk out onto the field during practice at UTRGV on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

A worker cuts through steel using a blow torch as he demolished a piece of the north bound I-2 / I-69C Interchange to make way for new north bound lines on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Supporter Anita Ratcliff cheers during a speech by RNC Co-Chairman Drew McKissick during the opening of RNC Republican Community Center on Friday, July 7, 2022, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Spectators watch the floats and other participants as they pass by during the McAllen Independence Day Celebration parade along Main Street on Tuesday, July 4, 2022, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Spectators watch the floats and other participants as they pass by during the McAllen Independence Day Celebration parade along Main Street on Tuesday, July 4, 2022, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Ramon Catindi kisses his wife Luz after she crossed the finish line as they run together in the inaugural Tacos & Toros 5K Run & Walk at HEB Park on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal celebrates at the finish line after winning gold as she competes in the Class 6A 3200 meter run during UIL state track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Austin.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Rio Grande City’s Serina Ramirez competes in the Class 5A shot put during UIL state track and field championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Harlingen High’s Charlotte Hughes walks on the red carpet as local high school drama attend the 5th annual Palm Awards at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Attendees raise their hands in prayer as Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Covenant Christian Academy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Protestors march outside on the sidewalk as Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Covenant Christian Academy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Protestors march outside on the sidewalk as Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Covenant Christian Academy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Catholic worshipers listen to Bishop Daniel Flores’ words at one of the Stations of the Cross at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine on Friday, April 7, 2023, in San Juan.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and former Edinburg Vela baseball player Isaac Lopez hugs his former coach Jaime Perez as they greet each other after his game against Tarleton at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Trhae Mitchell (6) reacts after a play against the Delaware Blue Coats in the second of three NBA G League finals game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

A visitor walks along a path near the new Hidalgo County Courthouse under construction on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Altar boy Joshua Rodriguez rests after walks with others from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church to La Lomita during Palm Sunday celebrations on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Mission. The walk resumed after a three year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

The sun sets behind the tree line at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Alex Verdugo (29) pitches against Houston Christian in a game at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Children wait for the start of the race during the 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run at McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in McAllen.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Valley View’s Ever Arredondo (1) and PSJA Southwest’s Jorge Lopez (21) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A contest at PSJA Southwest High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Pharr.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Deborah Ogayemi (33) gains control of the ball against University of Texas Arlington in a WAC game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Jesse Alvarez lights soap bubble on fire to demonstrate the energy in hydrocarbons as elementary students enjoy the Energy and U science show University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

Mud dried hand prints on the border wall Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Mission.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Iyana Dorsey (2) attempts to move passed University of Texas Arlington’s Kayla White (32) in a WAC game at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Edinburg.

Joel Martinez | [email protected]