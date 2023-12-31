Anzalduas bust yields ammo, firearms that suspect was told were ‘gifts’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the Anzalduas port of entry after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found he was attempting to smuggle more than 40 weapons into Mexico, according to a criminal complaint.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez Rivier was charged with knowingly and unlawfully attempting to export more than 40 firearms without a license or written authorization.

At around 5:01 p.m. Thursday, CBP officers encountered Rodriguez who declared not possessing monetary instruments in excess of $10,000, alcohol, tobacco, firearms and ammunition, but displayed nervous behavior.

According to the document, Rodriguez was stuttering, looking around and visibly shaking, and was then referred to a secondary inspection.

That’s where officers discovered more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 40 firearms and more than 80 magazines hidden in boxes in the bed of the vehicle, which were all undeclared.

During an interview with authorities, Rodriguez stated he was asked to do a favor for an acquaintance by picking up a vehicle containing “gifts” and driving the vehicle to Mexico.

He added that he would be paid $300 for doing this favor.

Rodriguez also stated that as he was approaching the port of entry, a toaster fell out of the truck and when he stopped to pick up the toaster, he noticed a firearm inside another box in the truck, but continued toward the port.

He admitted to knowing it was illegal to export firearms and ammunition from the United States into Mexico and added he didn’t have a license to export these items.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker for a preliminary and detention hearing early next year.