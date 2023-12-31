TSTC reminisces about a successful 2023

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — From hosting hundreds of prospective students at its Harlingen campus and launching hundreds of graduates into the Texas workforce, from breaking ground for major campus building projects to announcing the addition of new programs, Texas State Technical College can look back on a successful 2023.

Here are some of the year’s highlights.

Future students

TSTC welcomed around 300 high school seniors at a National CTE (career and technical education) Letter of Intent Signing Day event at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Prospective students wore TSTC caps and signed letters of intent to study at TSTC. Each one received a $1,000 scholarship provided by The TSTC Foundation.

National award winner

TSTC student Reymundo Salinas attained excellence when he earned a silver medal in the Medical Terminology category at the 59th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia. It was his second year in a row to win that distinction.

Salinas was among more than 20 students from TSTC’s Brownwood, East Williamson County, Harlingen, Marshall, North Texas, Sweetwater and Waco campuses who competed against the nation’s best at the national competition.

Technical education conference

TSTC welcomed around 20 high school counselors and career and technical education teachers from across the Rio Grande Valley to immerse themselves in some of the college’s technologies and hands-on labs during TECHcelerate, a three-day technical education conference held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

Equipment donation

Innovations in medical equipment technology are leading to life-changing results for patients, and US Med-Equip donated more than 25 pieces of medical equipment to be used by students in the Biomedical Equipment Technology program during training sessions at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. The items include some ventilators, infusion pumps, and monitors.

Campus expansion

TSTC representatives gathered to celebrate construction of two new facilities and renovation of one existing building on the Harlingen campus, including space for two programs new to the campus: Diesel Equipment Technology and Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology.

The construction and renovation are scheduled to be completed in spring 2026.

A celebration of graduates

TSTC celebrated more than 690 graduates who received certificates of completion or associate degrees at the spring, summer and fall commencement ceremonies in 2023.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.