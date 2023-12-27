Bid 2023 farewell at South Padre Island with these events

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The destination that calls itself the state’s fireworks capital is prepared to do what they do best this Sunday.

South Padre Island said they’re bidding farewell to 2023 with a spectacular fireworks display over the bay in the city’s entertainment district at 9:15 p.m. Sunday — and everyone is invited.

“What better place to ring in the New Year than on the sparkling shores of South Padre Island,” Blake Henry, the city’s convention and visitors bureau executive director, said in a news release Wednesday.

“With several spectacles planned for the evening, we invite families and friends to join us as we celebrate another year in the books and enjoy a spectacular send-off with a warm welcome to 2024,” he added.

In addition to the city’s show, here are other events happening around the Island on New Year’s Eve:

>> Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill will host their annual fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., with live musical performances. The beach bar is located at 6900 Padre Blvd.;

>> The Art Lounge is hosting a New Year’s Masquerade benefiting Fishing’s Future from 8 to 10 p.m. located at 33256 State Park Road 100 #102, and will feature live music, a live painting performance, refreshments, a raffle and Christie’s Style Art Auction;

>> Longboard Bar & Grill, located at 205 W. Palm St., is hosting a party from 8 to 10 p.m. with tickets for adults being $49, $40 for seniors 65 or older and $30 for kids 12 and younger as children under 3 eat for free;

>> The Quarterdeck Lounge is hosting a New Year’s Eve buffet and party, respectively, at Isla Grand Beach Resort, located at 500 Padre Blvd., as both events start at 8 p.m. and run past midnight with the buffet ending at 1 a.m. and the party at 2 a.m.

Additionally, those not intimidated by cold water can attend the 26th annual Polar Bear Dip that will be held at Claytons on Monday, Jan. 1, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.