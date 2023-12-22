Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot early Friday afternoon following a domestic dispute.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that at 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Devon Street in rural Mercedes for a man-down call.

“The victim died at the hospital from his injuries,” the post stated.

He has not been identified.

“The suspect has been detained,” the post continued.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.