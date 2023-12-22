RGV bound for Middle Earth as Lord of the Rings trilogy returns to theaters

Only have a minute? Listen instead

For those of you wanting to return to Middle Earth where a fellowship composed of an elf, a dwarf, a wizard, two men and four hobbits embark on an adventure to save the realm, now’s your chance.

Cinemark is ringing in the new year by featuring The Lord of The Rings trilogy’s extended editions on the big screen in local theaters.

The films based on J.R. Tolkien’s beloved creations will return to Rio Grande Valley theaters through the first days of January.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” will be in theaters on Jan. 1 and 8 followed by the second film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” which will be in theaters on Jan. 2 and 9. Moviegoers can watch the final film, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” on Jan. 3 and 10.

Those of you who want to experience Frodo’s journey to Mordor, all in one go, can do so on Jan. 6 and 7 for a movie marathon of the complete trilogy. There will be an intermission between titles (make sure to pack enough lembas bread).

Moviegoers can watch Orlando Bloom … we mean the films at Cinemark locations across the Valley including Cinemark Tinseltown USA Mission and XD, located at 2516 E. Expressway 83 in Mission; Cinemark Hollywood USA McAllen North, located at 100 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen; Cinemark Pharr Town Center and XD, located at 600 N. Jackson Road in Pharr; Cinemark Harlingen 16 and XD, located at 401 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen and Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD, located at 2370 Old Highway 77 Suite 1314 in Brownsville.

For those who wish to follow Frodo to the end, to the very fires of Mordor, can purchase tickets online at cinemark.com.