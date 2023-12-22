Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Chinese man who was arrested in May for possessing and transporting child pornography after illegally entering the United States pleaded guilty and has been convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern for District of Texas.

Tong Sun, 45, was convicted on Wednesday for transporting child sex abuse material after illegally entering the country in an area near Roma.

Sun was asked to consent to search his cellphone while detained at the Central Processing Center in McAllen to which agreed, according to a criminal complaint.

“A (Border Patrol) Evidence Collection Team analyst located videos that contained child pornography on Sun’s primary cellular telephone,” the complaint said.

In an interview with Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Sun admitted he was aware of the videos on his phone.

He said he intended on deleting the videos in Mexico before crossing into the U.S. illegally, but “didn’t get the opportunity.”

Sun added that he purchased the cellphone seven or eight years ago, but had it in his possession the entire time and “no one else has had access to it.”

A second video depicted an adult man with a minor female believed to be younger than 13 years of age.

Sun is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis on March 25, 2024, for his sentencing.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.