Peñitas man dies in single-vehicle crash north of Mission

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash north of Mission on Tuesday that left a 19-year-old Peñitas man dead.

In a news release, DPS said the crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. on La Homa Road, north of 4 Mile Road.

The driver, Alberto Rivier-Hernandez, was driving a GMC Acadia while traveling southbound on La Homa Road north of 4 Mile Road when he lost control for unknown reasons and hit a metal traffic light pole, the release said.

He was transported to the McAllen Medical Center where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.