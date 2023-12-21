Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a man early Thursday morning in Brownsville.

According to a news release, a gray Chevrolet Spark, occupied only by a male driver, was traveling northbound on Cavazos Road when it approached FM 3248 at approximately 5:32 a.m.

As it neared the intersection, the driver of the car failed to yield the right-of-way to a blue Chrysler 300 that was headed eastbound on FM 3248. The Chrysler was only occupied by a male driver.

“The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign to the Chrysler and collided,” the news release read.

The driver of the Chevrolet Spark died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He has yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville with non-life threatening injuries. DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.