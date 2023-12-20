Edinburg, UTRGV looking to buy H-E-B Park for Vaquero football

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Following the Monday announcement that the Toros were ceasing business operations, the city of Edinburg said on Wednesday that it is engaged with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to buy the soccer team’s former home, H-E-B Park, for Vaquero football games.

Describing the collaboration, which includes Edinburg’s economic arm, as dynamic, the city said it hopes to bring the collegiate football experience closer to the community while elevating the city’s status.

“We are looking forward to working with the City of Edinburg on the possibility of bringing UTRGV football to H-E-B Park,” UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey said in a news release. “If acquired, this stadium immediately provides our football program with an outstanding venue that could be ready for our 2025 debut.”

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa said in the release that the announcement is a great opportunity for the region.

“This stadium will generate excitement among students, unite RGV fans, and serve as an economic boost for the RGV,” he said. “I appreciate the leadership and collaborative efforts of Mayor Garza and Dr. Bailey in seizing this opportunity and working together to make it happen.”

State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, said the announcement is a testament to Edinburg and UTRGV’s collaborative efforts and showcases a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of Edinburg and UTRGV.

“The integration of a college football program into our region’s landscape not only adds an exciting new dimension but also serves as a unifying force that brings residents together to support the Vaqueros,” Canales said in the release. “I look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the region, the university, and the overall spirit of collegiate sports in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said he wants to reassure the community that the city is diligently working to bring the venture to Edinburg.

“UTRGV football is a source of pride for our community, and I’m pleased to share that our efforts come with no additional cost to our residents,” Garza said in the release. “We are working hard to support the university, creating an opportunity for all of the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate the spirit of Vaquero football without any added financial burden.”