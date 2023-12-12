Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 37-year-old man from California is dead after approaching a responding McAllen police officer with a knife outside the McAllen Public Library, according to a news release.

The suspect was identified as Delwyn Jeovany Pinto whose last known address was Pomona, California.

At 8:09 p.m. the reporting party called the police and said that “there’s a male bleeding on the ground… covered in blood… someone stabbed him… asking for help… stabbed in the eye and face… [and that] it was a male who stabbed.”

Once help arrived in the 1000 block of Business 83, they found the victim to be suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were later transported to a local hospital where he remains.

At 3:32 a.m., Officer Manuel Puente, a two-year officer at the McAllen Police Department, was on patrol when Pinto began waving down the officer before approaching the officer with a knife at the 4000 block of N. 23rd Street.

The release stated that Pinto charged Puente “knife in hand,” so Puente fired his duty weapon, hitting him in the upper body.

Puente then provided first aid to Pinto and called in EMS who then transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m.

Pinto was identified as the suspect in the stabbing incident that occurred seven hours earlier that evening.

According to the release, the reason for the assault remains known.