Border Patrol seizes 3,300 illegal anxiety pills from Mexico at Falfurrias checkpoint

Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint seized 110 bottles of anxiety pills from Mexico that are the equivalent of Xanax inside potato chip bags, according to a news release.

At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, agents conducted an immigration inspection of a northbound commercial passenger bus.

It was during the inspection that agents observed one passenger displaying nervous behavior.

“The passenger gave consent to search their personal belongings resulting in the discovery of 110 bottles of Farmapram concealed within potato chip bags,” the release said.

According to the release, Farmapram is the Mexican equivalent of Xanax in the United States.

Both drugs contain alprazolam which is commonly used to treat anxiety.

“A total of 3,300 pills were seized,” the release said. “The passenger, a United States citizen, was placed under arrest.”

Previously, agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint seized 9,420 Xanax pills on Nov. 21 this year.

“Although law enforcement understands these medications are commonly used by medical professionals for legitimate treatment, that was not the case here,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in the release.

The case against the passenger attempting to smuggle the pills was then turned over to the proper authorities for prosecution.

Border Patrol did not identify the suspect.