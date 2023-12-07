Only have a minute? Listen instead

A teenager’s death has led to the seventh anniversary of Vicky’s Christmas Toy Giveaway.

Organizers are holding the event at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at House of Hope N Victory Church at 629 Findley Street, a press release stated.

“My mother, Esperanza Flores, fulfilled a desire in her heart — every year she loved to go shopping to buy all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren a toy for Christmas,” Lorraine Galarza stated.

“My niece, Victoria, joined her by making sure every gift was wrapped and ready for her to hand out,” she stated. “Then during a breakfast conversation, my mother stated, ‘I would love to make a big party and invite all the children to my house and give them a toy, food and goody bags.’ Our response was, ‘Mom, if that’s what you want to do, we can do it.’”

On Dec. 2, 2021, Victoria was 19 when she died.

“Because of her love for children and people, my mom said, ‘From here on, our Christmas toy giveaways will be named Vicky’s Toy Giveaway,” Galarza stated. “Although they are no longer here on earth with us, we continue with their legacy. Every child matters and seeing a smile on them is priceless. This is what Christmas is all about — faith, hope and love.”