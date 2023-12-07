McAllen names Santoscoy new aviation director

Only have a minute? Listen instead

It’s official. The McAllen International Airport has a new aviation director.

The city of McAllen has named Jeremy Santoscoy its new aviation director at the airport, succeeding Elizabeth Suarez, who left the position vacant to become the chamber’s chief executive officer in September.

Suarez was credited with playing an integral part in completing the airport’s $26 million expansion in 2015.

Now the city is excited to bring Santoscoy on board, who they hope will continue to improve the airport and enhance the region’s economic development.

“Due to his outstanding knowledge in commercial aviation and expertise in federal transportation compliance, he stood out amongst a strong pool of applicants,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said in a news release. “His commitment in working with federal partners to pursue opportunities for airport improvement projects will positively impact the future of our McAllen International Airport.”

Santoscoy who has worked with the city for about 18 years previously worked as a licensed engineer, in which he led infrastructure development efforts, governmental affairs, finance and federal compliance.

He previously managed grants and other funds for projects such as the expansion project and the $11 million Runway 13-31 safety area project.

Santoscoy was also integral in increasing airport revenue by 42% and securing over $74 million in FAA grants as well as the signing of an exclusive partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve as director for the Department of Aviation Administration and continue the advancement of McAllen International Airport’s strategic priorities to serve better our community and keep McAllen connected with the world,” Santoscoy said.