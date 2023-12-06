Edinburg’s Grupo Frontera to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Latin Grammy Award winning artists and Edinburg natives, Grupo Frontera, will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight on ABC.

The band has had a meteoric rise in popularity with multiple hit songs and collaborations with Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma, among many others.

Wednesday night’s performance will mark the group’s second national television appearance following their performance on “Good Morning America” in September.

Fans can watch Grupo Frontera’s performance tonight at 10:35 p.m.

