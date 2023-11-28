Human Bean opens new location in McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Coffee, coffee, coffee.

A new coffee shop just opened in McAllen where residents can try out various coffee flavors, real fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas and breakfast items.

The Human Bean’s newest and first location in McAllen opened Monday where local owners Alberto and Olivia Vazquez and their staff were excited to finally invite customers to their shop.

The new drive-thru shop is located at 1124 E. Nolana Ave. and is open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day. Customers can also download their rewards app where they can collect Beans (points) that can be redeemed for a free drink or other items. There’s another location in Brownsville.

The coffee shop which originally opened in Southern Oregon 25 years ago has since expanded its brand by opening various drive-thru locations across the country.

For Dan Hawkins, CEO of The Human Bean franchise, the goal of the shop is not only to provide communities with coffee that includes their signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top but to also promote civic engagement and unity.

“Our mission is to inspire authentic human connections with every cup,” Hawkins said in a news release. “This new drive-thru opening is another opportunity to do just that — spread kindness and foster connections in the communities where The Human Bean is served.”

The Vazquezes hope to continue the reputation of serving coffee with a smile.

Throughout the year the shop plans to host various fundraising events in hopes to continue raising money for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment. The coffee shop will host events such as Coffee for a Cure Day in October and Mochas for Men in June.

Any money raised throughout the fundraisers will be used to help the community through local organizations.

