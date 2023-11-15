San Benito economic arm’s new board names interim director

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — The city’s new Economic Development Corporation board has named a department official to lead the agency amid a search for its next executive director.

The EDC’s new board has appointed Julia Landrum, the agency’s community development and marketing director, to serve as interim director after Executive Director Ramiro Aleman takes on a new position on Cameron County’s newly created economic arm.

In March, Landrum took her position after a previous sales job.

“She’s been a great asset to our organization,” Aleman said in an interview. “She learns quickly. She understands what economic development is and how it works and she’s been growing her network statewide and even nationwide. I think she’s going to do great.”

After EDC board members elected new officers during a Tuesday meeting, the re-organized board named Landrum interim director, apparently after considering requesting new City Manager Fred Sandoval serve in the role based on his economic development experience during his tenure as Pharr’s city manager.

“I’m honored,” Landrum said Wednesday. “I’m excited to continue the projects and initiatives that are ongoing.”

Landrum, who had previously held a sales job with United Rentals Construction Equipment, holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural leadership and development from Texas A&M University.

Now, officials are considering boosting her $50,000 salary as she takes on the interim position, she said.

“We’re currently in negotiations,” Landrum said.

During the EDC’s annual election of officers, board members named Alex Salinas, a San Benito school district official, to serve as the agency’s president, replacing Jose Luis Morales.

On Tuesday, Morales said Sandoval was in line to serve as the EDC’s interim director, based on his economic development experience in Pharr, where he served 11 years as city manager.

Earlier this week, Aleman announced he was taking Cameron County’s first economic development job after serving as the EDC’s head for more than a year.

Aleman, who’s drawing a salary of $103,000, is set to leave office Nov. 27.

The new county job pays a salary of $95,000, Dan Serna, Cameron County’s deputy administrator, said.