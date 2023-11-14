‘Elf’ is turning 20 and returning to Cinemark theaters in the Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Son of a nutcracker!

Buddy the Elf is returning to theaters this month in honor of the holiday classic’s 20th anniversary. That’s right. The Will Ferrell film is now 20 years old.

“Elf” is scheduled to hit the big screen starting Friday, Nov. 24 at Cinemark theaters across the Rio Grande Valley.

Moviegoers can see the film at Cinemark Hollywood USA McAllen North, located at 100 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen; Cinemark Tinseltown USA Mission and XD, located at 2516 E. Expressway 83 in Mission; Cinemark Harlingen 16 and XD, located at 401 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen or Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD, located at 2370 Old Hwy 77 Suite 1314 in Brownsville.

Tickets can be purchased at cinemark.com.