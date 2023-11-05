Scholarships available for TSTC Workforce Training and Continuing Education program’s NCCER courses

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — November is National Scholarship Month, and Texas State Technical College’s Workforce Training and Continuing Education program has scholarships available for its upcoming National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core, Carpentry and Electrical courses.

The courses are for individuals who are interested in developing or enhancing their technical training skills.

“The courses are a requirement for area industry companies such as Rio Grande LNG and Bechtel,” said Myra De Leon, TSTC’s executive director for Workforce Training and Continuing Education. “The courses will help students learn basic foundation skills and provide an opportunity for jobs.”

The scholarships are provided by the Texas Workforce Commission’s initiative Upskill Texas, which is aimed at helping businesses provide technical training to their employees.

TSTC’s NCCER Core course has 16 scholarships available, and the NCCER Carpentry and Electrical courses each have eight.

The NCCER Core curriculum introduces students to basic construction skills and prepares them for entry-level positions on project sites. The NCCER Carpentry curriculum teaches students about general carpentry skills and other areas. The NCCER Electrical course educates students about safe work practices, including applied electrical theory and other components.

National Scholarship Month was established in 1998 by Scholarship America and now is sponsored by the National Scholarship Providers Association. It builds awareness about the importance of scholarships and educational opportunities in higher education.

For more information about the NCCER courses and schedules, contact Myra De Leon at 956-364-4603 or [email protected].

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.