RGV residents urged to practice space heater safety

For those rare days the Rio Grande Valley isn’t experiencing extreme heat, some residents bring out a space heater to toast their toes and warm their homes in combat of the cold.

But they can also be extremely dangerous, especially if one isn’t paying attention to where they place their heaters and the environment surrounding it.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza and the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region are urging those with space heaters to be safe this season when trying to stay warm.

“Colder temperatures often bring the increased risk of home heating fires, and we want everyone to stay safe by properly warming their home,” Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Vanessa Valdez said.

The Red Cross says that more than half of the Texas Gulf Coast Region uses space heaters, which are involved in most fatal home heating fires.

“Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires, which typically rise during the colder months,” a Red Cross news release said.

Garza said via email that it’s important to check for a label showing that a space heater is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, such as the National Science Foundation or the Metropolitan Museum of Art, before purchasing.

He adds that it’s just as important to inspect the heater before using it as well.

“Inspect your electrical space heater visually and check for lint accumulation, cracks or frayed electrical cords,” Garza wrote. “If the electrical is cracked/frayed, repair or discard the appliance.”

A space heater must be placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor.

One must never place a space heater on rugs or carpets nor near bedding and drapes. This includes any flammable material such as books or magazines.

Always keep or maintain a 3-foot clearance between the heater and anything that can burn. Also, the heater must be kept away from children and pets.

In addition, a space heater’s electrical power cord must be plugged directly to a wall electrical outlet and never into an extension cord.

“Never leave the heater on when you leave your home and always shut it off while sleeping,” Garza wrote.

Lastly, both the Red Cross and Garza say it’s important to test a residence’s smoke alarms monthly as it could save someone’s life during an accidental house fire.