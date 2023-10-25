Special election announced in Mission following resignation

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Mission will hold a special election following the resignation of a councilmember last week.

The Mission City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for a special election to fill Place 3 Councilman Abiel Flores’s vacant seat. Flores announced his resignation on Oct. 19 in order to focus on his candidacy to be a state district judge.

“In accordance with Article 11, Section 11 of the Texas Constitution and Texas Elections Code Section 201.052, a special election shall be held on or after the 46th day after the election is ordered and within 120 days after such vacancy occurs,” a news release read. “For those reasons, the Mission City Council has scheduled the Special Election for December 9, 2023, to elect a new councilmember for Place 3.”

The release further explained that the submission period to file for candidacy opened Tuesday and will close Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m., in compliance with Section 201.054 of the Texas Elections Code.

“Applicants must file their sworn applications with the City Secretary at the Mission City Hall, located at 1201 E. 8th St., Mission, Texas,” the release read. “All applications must comply with the Mission City Charter and Texas laws governing elections.”