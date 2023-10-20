TxDOT proposes widening US Bus. 77 in Harlingen, San Benito

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Pharr District office will conduct online and in-person meetings to share information and solicit feedback on a proposal to reconstruct and widen U.S. Business 77 from F.M. 507 to F.M. 510 in Cameron County.

The virtual meeting will be available online on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. To log on, go to txdot.gov and search keyword “BUS 77 from FM 507 to FM 510” at the date and time indicated above. The virtual meeting will remain available for viewing online until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Residents without internet access may call TxDOT Project Manager Isaac Garza, (956) 702-6248, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get questions answered and access project materials during project development.

TxDOT will also hold two in-person, open-house-style meetings in San Benito and Harlingen for residents who want to participate in person.

The San Benito in-person meeting is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miller Jordan Middle School Cafeteria, 700 N. McCullough St. The Harlingen in-person meeting will take place Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vernon Middle School Literacy Center, 125 S. 13th St. Hard copies of project materials will be available for review and TxDOT staff and consultants will be there to answer questions during both meetings. Attendees may also leave written comments, according to TxDOT.

The proposed U.S. Business 77 project would cover slightly over 7 miles between F.M. 507 to F.M. 510. The improvements would entail reconstructing and widening the existing roadway to add lane capacity, install a raised median, add hike-and-bike trails on both sides of the road, and upgrade bridges over the Arroyo Colorado, three outfall channels and Resaca De Los Fresnos.

TxDOT said the project, which is subject to final design considerations, would require additional right-of-ways.

“No non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time,” TxDOT said. “Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses.”

Call Ramon Jimenez Jr. at the TxDOT district office at (956) 702-6287 for information on relocation assistance and benefits for displaced residents and other affected property owners, and the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and project construction.

The project may impact the Arroyo Colorado floodway, protected under a federal law, though potential impacts have not yet been determined, TxDOT said. Wetlands likewise could be impacted, as the project would “involve and action in a floodplain,” though wetland impact also have not yet been determined, according to the agency.

Environmental documentation or studies, maps and drawings of the project location and design, tentative construction schedules and other information regarding are available for inspection Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Pharr District Office, 600 W. Interstate 2 in Pharr.

“These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person options,” TxDOT said. “The virtual public meeting and in-person options will be conducted in English and Spanish.”

Residents needing an interpreter or document translator, have difficulty communicating or are disabled may call Norma Robledo at the district office at (956) 702-6161 to arrange special accommodations in advance.