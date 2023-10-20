McAllen ISD updates tech policies following discovery of inappropriate material

Only have a minute? Listen instead

At a board meeting on Monday, the McAllen ISD school board of trustees reviewed the district’s acceptable use policy.

The updates follow discovery of inappropriate material found on former McAllen ISD Marketing and Communications Director Jake Berry’s school-issued laptop earlier in the year. Berry resigned from his position last February.

Previously reported by The Monitor, Berry said the media accidentally showed up on the laptop because he was logged into his personal Apple account. It is not clear what the photos and videos on the laptop showed.

Todd Miller, assistant superintendent for Human Resources, presented a slideshow reviewing the policy with board members.

The policy featured the implementation of enhanced technology to regulate, monitor and prohibit personal, non-business related use of district electronic equipment while blocking access to personal applications and software on district equipment.

Developing a McAllen ISD Resources Acceptable & User Agreement document, the administration’s goal is to ensure 100% of staff and board members read and acknowledge the use policy prior to the end of the year.

The policy stated that district technology will have limited personal use if it has no tangible cost, does not burden technology resources and has no impact on an employee’s job performance or student’s academic performance.

Access to the resources is contingent upon agreeing with the district’s acceptable use policy, with all employees and board members required to sign or affirm the policy annually.

The policy must be followed when using a district-owned device on any district wireless network and a non-district network. It must also be followed when there is a connection to the district’s network on any device, personal or owned by the district.

The policy states users may use the technology resources for limited personal use but that there should be no expectation of privacy.

The consequences for violations of the policy are suspension of access or terminations of privileges of district technology resources and in some cases may lead to disciplinary and legal action.