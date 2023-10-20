Reynosa city council member pleads guilty to smuggling 93 pounds of cocaine

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 34-year-old city council member from Reynosa admitted to attempting to smuggle nearly a million dollars worth of cocaine through the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Denisse Ahumada-Martinez entered a guilty plea on Friday to possession with intent to distribute nearly 93 pounds of cocaine.

On June 10, Ahumada-Martinez drove a vehicle from Reynosa into the United States to the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint where an X-ray search of the vehicle revealed multiple anomalies.

It was during the secondary inspection area where law enforcement conducted a search and found over 92 pounds of cocaine estimated to have a street value of $900,000.

“U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa will impose sentencing Jan. 31, 2024,” the release said. “At that time, Ahumada-Martinez faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.”

Ahumada-Martinez has been and will remain in custody pending the hearing.