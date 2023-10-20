‘Orange County Choppers’ founder to join riders at SPI’s Chrome in the Sand Fest

Only have a minute? Listen instead

South Padre Island’s first-ever Chrome in the Sand Festival will continue on Saturday with a very special guest.

Paul Teutul Sr., founder of “Orange County Choppers,” will be joining in the festivities as riders prepare for the Chrome in the Sand Festival ride at the Port Isabel Walmart at 10 a.m.

Teutul is known for the reality television series “American Chopper,” which featured him ​​with his sons Paul Teutul and Michael Teutul, and documented their custom work on motorcycles. He also went on to star in “Orange County Choppers,” a spin-off of “American Chopper.”

At 11 a.m., riders will be cruising to the South Padre Island Convention Center in a convoy of bikes and cars with a police escort.

The Chrome in the Sand Festival is a three-day extravaganza intended to “unite motorcycle enthusiasts, classic car connoisseurs, and fans of high-octane entertainment for an unforgettable weekend of thrill and excitement” at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

The festival will also feature a live performance by “HOTEL CALIFORNIA,” a tribute band paying homage to the legendary hits of The Eagles. There will also be performances by “WHISKEY D” and “Nightrain,” a Guns N Roses Tribute Experience.

“Chrome in the Sand Festival offers an array of experiences for visitors of all ages,” a news release read. “There will be a bike show, car show, poker tournament, royal flush poker run, a tattoo contest, and competitions for the loudest pipes and best tire burnout. Attendees can look forward to delectable food, thrilling games, and the chance to win prizes, including an Indian Model motorcycle, a dream come true for any motorcycle fan.”