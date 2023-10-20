High school volleyball district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]

RGVSports.com Top 10 poll.

Here is the latest RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with teams’ overall records.

  1. Sharyland High (42-1)
  2. PSJA High (33-5)
  3. Sharyland Pioneer (36-5)
  4. Brownsville Pace (30-3)
  5. McAllen High (34-8)
  6. McAllen Memorial (29-17)
  7. Palmview (25-13)
  8. Edinburg North (25-9)
  9. Los Fresnos (29-10)
  10. Roma (27-9)
PSJA High’s Julianna Guajardo (5) defends the net in a District 31-6A match against Edinburg North at PSJA High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

District 31-6A           

Team                          W        L

PSJA                           8          0

Edinburg North           6          2

Edinburg                     5          3

Mission                        4          4

Economedes                1          7

La Joya                        0          8

Los Fresnos Shiloh Jones (1) against Edinburg North on Saturday at Los Fresnos High School. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

District 32-6A

Team                          W        L

San Benito                  6          2

Los Fresnos                 6          2

Rivera                          5          3

Weslaco                       4          4

Harlingen                     2          6

Hanna                          1          7

The La Joya Palmview Lobos celebrate during their win against Mission Veterans Memorial in a District 30-5A meeting Tuesday night at La Joya Palmview High School. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

District 30-5A

Team                          W        L

Palmview                    12          0

Roma                          10         2

Mission Vets                  8          4

Martin                           6          6

Cigarroa                        4          8

Rio Grande City             4          8

Nixon                            4          8

Juarez-Lincoln                0          12

Sharyland High teammates celebrate winning the second set against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

District 31-5A

Team                          W        L

Sharyland                    16        0

Pioneer                        14        2

McAllen High                13        3

McAllen Memorial         11        5

Edinburg Vela                 9          7

McAllen Rowe                7          9

PSJA North                    5          11

PSJA Memorial               2          14

Valley View                    2          14

PSJA Southwest             1          15

Brownsville Pace’s Andie Lozano-Lomeli (7) at the net against Brownsville Lopez Saturday in a District 32-5A meeting. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

District 32-5A

Team                          W        L

Pace                           16        0

Harlingen South          13        3

Brownsville Vets           11        5

Edcouch-Elsa              11        5

Mercedes                     11        5

Lopez                           7          9

Weslaco East                6          10

Donna                          2          14

Porter                           3          13

Donna North                  0          16

 

District 32-4A

Team                          W        L

Hidalgo                       11        1

Zapata                        11        1

Grulla                          9          3

Jubilee                         7          5

Raymondville               5          7

Port Isabel                   3          7

La Feria                       2          10

Harmony                     0          12

 

District 32-3A

Team                          W        L

Frontier                       13        1

Lyford                         12        2

Monte Alto                  11        3

Progreso                      10        5

Pike                               8          7

Rio Hondo                     6          8

Santa Rosa                    3          11

Sports Park                   1          13

Riverview                      0          14

 

District 31-3A

Team                          W        L

IDEA Pharr                 14        1

IDEA Quest                12        2

IDEA Donna                12        3

IDEA Edinburg              8          6

Vanguard Pharr            8          6

Idea Alamo                  3          11

Vanguard Edinburg        4          10

Vanguard Alamo           0          14

 

