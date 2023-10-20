High school volleyball district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]
RGVSports.com Top 10 poll.
Here is the latest RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with teams’ overall records.
- Sharyland High (42-1)
- PSJA High (33-5)
- Sharyland Pioneer (36-5)
- Brownsville Pace (30-3)
- McAllen High (34-8)
- McAllen Memorial (29-17)
- Palmview (25-13)
- Edinburg North (25-9)
- Los Fresnos (29-10)
- Roma (27-9)
District 31-6A
Team W L
PSJA 8 0
Edinburg North 6 2
Edinburg 5 3
Mission 4 4
Economedes 1 7
La Joya 0 8
District 32-6A
Team W L
San Benito 6 2
Los Fresnos 6 2
Rivera 5 3
Weslaco 4 4
Harlingen 2 6
Hanna 1 7
District 30-5A
Team W L
Palmview 12 0
Roma 10 2
Mission Vets 8 4
Martin 6 6
Cigarroa 4 8
Rio Grande City 4 8
Nixon 4 8
Juarez-Lincoln 0 12
District 31-5A
Team W L
Sharyland 16 0
Pioneer 14 2
McAllen High 13 3
McAllen Memorial 11 5
Edinburg Vela 9 7
McAllen Rowe 7 9
PSJA North 5 11
PSJA Memorial 2 14
Valley View 2 14
PSJA Southwest 1 15
District 32-5A
Team W L
Pace 16 0
Harlingen South 13 3
Brownsville Vets 11 5
Edcouch-Elsa 11 5
Mercedes 11 5
Lopez 7 9
Weslaco East 6 10
Donna 2 14
Porter 3 13
Donna North 0 16
District 32-4A
Team W L
Hidalgo 11 1
Zapata 11 1
Grulla 9 3
Jubilee 7 5
Raymondville 5 7
Port Isabel 3 7
La Feria 2 10
Harmony 0 12
District 32-3A
Team W L
Frontier 13 1
Lyford 12 2
Monte Alto 11 3
Progreso 10 5
Pike 8 7
Rio Hondo 6 8
Santa Rosa 3 11
Sports Park 1 13
Riverview 0 14
District 31-3A
Team W L
IDEA Pharr 14 1
IDEA Quest 12 2
IDEA Donna 12 3
IDEA Edinburg 8 6
Vanguard Pharr 8 6
Idea Alamo 3 11
Vanguard Edinburg 4 10
Vanguard Alamo 0 14