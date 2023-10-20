High school volleyball district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]

RGVSports.com Top 10 poll.

Here is the latest RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with teams’ overall records.

Sharyland High (42-1) PSJA High (33-5) Sharyland Pioneer (36-5) Brownsville Pace (30-3) McAllen High (34-8) McAllen Memorial (29-17) Palmview (25-13) Edinburg North (25-9) Los Fresnos (29-10) Roma (27-9)

District 31-6A

Team W L

PSJA 8 0

Edinburg North 6 2

Edinburg 5 3

Mission 4 4

Economedes 1 7

La Joya 0 8

District 32-6A

Team W L

San Benito 6 2

Los Fresnos 6 2

Rivera 5 3

Weslaco 4 4

Harlingen 2 6

Hanna 1 7

District 30-5A

Team W L

Palmview 12 0

Roma 10 2

Mission Vets 8 4

Martin 6 6

Cigarroa 4 8

Rio Grande City 4 8

Nixon 4 8

Juarez-Lincoln 0 12

District 31-5A

Team W L

Sharyland 16 0

Pioneer 14 2

McAllen High 13 3

McAllen Memorial 11 5

Edinburg Vela 9 7

McAllen Rowe 7 9

PSJA North 5 11

PSJA Memorial 2 14

Valley View 2 14

PSJA Southwest 1 15

District 32-5A

Team W L

Pace 16 0

Harlingen South 13 3

Brownsville Vets 11 5

Edcouch-Elsa 11 5

Mercedes 11 5

Lopez 7 9

Weslaco East 6 10

Donna 2 14

Porter 3 13

Donna North 0 16

District 32-4A

Team W L

Hidalgo 11 1

Zapata 11 1

Grulla 9 3

Jubilee 7 5

Raymondville 5 7

Port Isabel 3 7

La Feria 2 10

Harmony 0 12

District 32-3A

Team W L

Frontier 13 1

Lyford 12 2

Monte Alto 11 3

Progreso 10 5

Pike 8 7

Rio Hondo 6 8

Santa Rosa 3 11

Sports Park 1 13

Riverview 0 14

District 31-3A

Team W L

IDEA Pharr 14 1

IDEA Quest 12 2

IDEA Donna 12 3

IDEA Edinburg 8 6

Vanguard Pharr 8 6

Idea Alamo 3 11

Vanguard Edinburg 4 10

Vanguard Alamo 0 14