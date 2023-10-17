CBP seizes 1,200 pounds of meth at Pharr International Bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead

United States Customs and Border Protection officers on Saturday seized methamphetamine worth more than $10 million from a shipment of fresh jalapeño peppers, according to a press release.

On Oct. 14, CBP officers encountered a semi truck arriving from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge that was referred for further inspection, CBP said.

A physical inspection of the shipment resulted in the officers extracting 9,426 packages of the drug that filled 72 buckets and weighed approximately 1,205 pounds.

“Our CBP officers continue to stop massive amounts of narcotics at our cargo facility, all while facilitating lawful trade entering the country,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

The CBP Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics and the tractor trailer while Homeland Security Investigations and special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

A search of federal court records did not immediately reveal a criminal complaint related to the seizure and CBP did not say whether the driver was arrested.