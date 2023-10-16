McAllen police seek suspects wanted in Sunday burglary

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen police are on the lookout for two men whom they say broke into an unoccupied home on Sunday.

Images of the two unknown men were captured on surveillance cameras, police said in a news release on Monday.

The men allegedly broke into a home on the 1300 block of North 47th Street just before 2:30 a.m., the release stated.

“The suspects made forced entry to the unoccupied residence, unknown if anything was taken,” the release further states.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspects to report it to McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS.

Information that leads to the capture of the suspects may result in a cash reward.

Anonymous tips made be submitted using the P3 Tips app, police said.

