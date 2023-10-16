Edinburg cop on unpaid leave after DWI arrest

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A four-year veteran of the Edinburg Police Department is currently on leave without pay after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

McAllen police arrested Randy De La Cruz early Monday morning, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

According to jail records, De La Cruz is charged with one count each of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class B misdemeanor.

De La Cruz has served as a patrol officer in the Edinburg Police Department for the last four years. He has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the news release states.

Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center records show that De La Cruz was released from custody on a combined $4,000 in personal recognizance bonds.