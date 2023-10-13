Hidalgo County putting vehicles, other items up for public auction

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Chevrolet Silverado, a Jeep Wrangler, generator, compressor and filing cabinets are some of the items Hidalgo County will be auctioning later this month, including jewelry and other general merchandise.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, the county will be holding a public auction for these items and more at Bond & Bond Auctioneers, located at 2101 I-69C in Edinburg.

The county said in a news release Wednesday that items will be sold to the highest bidder “as is-where is,” meaning in their current condition and from their current location.

Those interested will have an opportunity to preview items up for auction from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the same location.

Visit www.bondauctioneers.com if you’re an interested buyer, and www.proxibid.com or www.equipmentfacts.com in order to register for the auction.

Contact Jose A. Camarillo, AUC#17532, with Bond & Bond Auctioneers LLC at (956) 283-0422, via email at [email protected] or at www.bondauctioneers.com for sales terms and conditions.

According to the county, all funds must be verified before items can be released and buyers must present a paid invoice before removing any item.

Call the Hidalgo County purchasing department’s fixed asset division at (956) 318-2626 for more information.