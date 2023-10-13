Final suspect in Edinburg nightclub shooting arrested

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The final suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting at an Edinburg nightclub has been arrested.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Alamo resident Danny Lee Cazares on Thursday, records indicate.

He is charged along with 18-year-old Jose Angel Favela and 17-year-old Samuel Lopez, both of San Juan, for the shooting at the El Antro Nightclub at 5120 Raul Longoria Road that sent seven people to the hospital. They all survived.

The shooting happened that day at approximately 4:35 a.m. just before the establishment closed.

A probable cause affidavit indicates that investigators believe a rifle and 9mm handgun were used in the shooting.

“Investigators met with victims and witnesses present during the shooting who stated there was more than one subject that opened fire along with Samuel Lopez,” the affidavit stated. “Multiple witnesses stated that they were with Joe Favela the day of the shooting and he admitted to being involved in the shooting.”

One of the witnesses said Lopez and Favela had dropped him off at the nightclub in a gray Nissan on the night of the shooting.

“He was picked up by Samuel Lopez and Jose Favela at another location where he saw them with a rifle and a 9mm handgun in the same vehicle that he was dropped off in,” the affidavit stated. “He saw Jose Favela cleaning up 9mm casings that were left in the vehicle.”

It’s not immediately clear what Cazares’ role in the shooting is.

All three are charged with attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

Favela and Lopez remain in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center. Favela has a $3 million bond while Lopez has a $3.5 million bond.

As of late Friday morning, a bond had yet to be set for Cazares.