Harlingen man charged with shooting 7-year-old niece

HARLINGEN — A judge ordered a 21-year-old Harlingen man held on $200,000 in bonds after charging him in connection with a shooting that left his 7-year-old niece in the hospital with gunshot wound to her leg.

The judge ordered Nathan Cardona Rangel held on $150,000 bail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and $50,000 bail for tampering with evidence, police officials stated in a press release.

Officers arrested Cardona Rangel at about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday after an investigation alleged he shot the girl as he argued with an adult in the 9500 block of King Drive, officials stated.

The girl was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.