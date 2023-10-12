FM 509 expansion in Harlingen to cost $108M to $141M

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — For decades, local leaders have dreamed of developing a main trade corridor linking area cities with an international bridge into Mexico.

Now, the project’s taking shape.

But the price tag’s running high.

This week, city officials released new study results showing the proposed project to expand a stretch of the FM 509 trade corridor would cost $108 million to $141 million.

The proposed project spanning 8.4 miles from Interstate 69 to the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios is aimed at widening the roadway from a two-lane to a four-lane, to include a central lane along with bicycle and pedestrian paths.

As part of an agreement, the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization is funding $200,000 of the study’s cost while the city’s pitching in $50,000 to fund the report being conducted by the TEDSI Infrastructure Group, a Mission-based engineering firm.

On Tuesday, city officials released preliminary results of the study launched by the city, the MPO and the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council.

The final report, which will include environmental, drainage and feasibility studies, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the MPO, through the state, is expected to provide much of the funding aimed at expanding the state roadway.

“That’s going to be critical for that to happen,” he said, referring to funding.

Officials are projecting to launch construction in as early as two years, he said.

The project would be competing for state funding with projects such as the proposed development of a stretch of the Interstate 69 interchange at Tyler and Harrison Avenues, he said.

Gonzalez described FM 509’s expansion as one the city’s biggest roadway construction proposals in years, aimed at connecting the Port of Harlingen, the Harlingen Industrial Park and Valley International Airport with the Free Trade Bridge.

“It’s a major arterial for transit,” he said. “Its important to expand that road to accommodate industry.”

A roadway construction study is proposing three design options ranging in costs from $111.04 million, $108.8 million and $141.1 million.

Meanwhile, preliminary traffic study results show the project would help handle a projected 5% boost in traffic in the next 20 years.

Now at the port, Titan Fuel is increasing its truck traffic along the route, Gonzalez said.

“More growth is going to come to the port,” he said. “You want to make sure you’ve got proper infrastructure to accommodate that growth.”

As part of the study, TEDSI engineering is working to “collect traffic data and evaluate the traffic impact on FM 509 in Cameron County,” a city document states.

“Due to the tremendous growth, safe and efficient corridors are even more of a local concern,” the document states. “FM 509 offers a direct connection from the Los Indios International Bridge to Harlingen’s industrial parks and Valley International Airport. The study shall provide recommendations for roadway expansion, additional (right-of-ways), signal improvements, improved drainage and other related improvements.”

The preliminary study shows trucks account for 12% to 17% of traffic along the eight-mile stretch, smaller vehicles make up 9% to 16% while cars take up as much as 74%.

As part of the traffic study, the report noted three planned subdivisions across more than 83 acres would create additional traffic.

The report’s preliminary drainage study found “no negative drainage impacts in surrounding vicinity for future roadway development.”

Meanwhile, the study recommended upgrading the roadway’s outflows, culverts and roadside ditches.