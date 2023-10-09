Harlingen man acquitted of fatal Edinburg stabbing

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 62-year-old Harlingen man has been found not guilty of capital murder for the 2016 fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Edinburg and was acquitted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault over allegations regarding his ex-girlfriend, court records indicate.

The jury, however, did convict him of attempted capital murder for stabbing Diana de La Cerda on Sept. 25, 2016 during the same alleged criminal transaction when he had been accused of fatally stabbing Felipe Vega, court records show.

Sigifredo Ramos was also convicted of unlawful restraint.

He has been on trial since Sept. 28 and the jury returned its verdicts last week, according to signed jury charges filed in the court record.

Edinburg police arrested Ramos at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2016 at a residence in the 2800 block of Rangerville Road in Harlingen following the investigation inside the woman’s bedroom in the 3100 block of Celeste Road in Edinburg.

At the time, police said they responded to a domestic dispute call, but on arrival they found Vega’s lifeless body. He was believed to be the woman’s son who had come to her aid, officials said at the time.

Police had alleged Ramos attacked her during an angry rage after her desire to end a relationship and that Vega was killed when he tried to intervene.

Edinburg police had alleged that both mother and son were stabbed multiple times and that Ramos had fled the scene.

The woman, who was suffering from serious injuries, according to police, managed to leave the home and ask a neighbor for help.

Ramos has elected to be sentenced by a jury and the proceedings are scheduled to resume Tuesday, according to court records.

He has remained in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center since Sept. 27, 2016 on a total of $3 million in bonds.