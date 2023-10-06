Pharr wants to withhold body cam footage of former chief’s arrest

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Texas Public Information Request to the city of Pharr seeking more information pertaining to former Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey’s arrest — and the officers who arrested him — has been sent to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The Monitor requested body camera footage from two of the arresting officers, dash camera footage, and a copy of the “non-emergency text messages” sent by the former police chief to a 911 dispatcher prior to his arrest on Sept. 23.

The city of Pharr’s request to the AG asks that it be allowed to withhold the requested information because the city believes it would interfere with the criminal investigation.

Police responded to Harvey’s home at approximately 10:17 p.m. after being dispatched in reference to an abuse of 911 service incident, according to an affidavit.

According to police, Harvey attempted to walk away from the officers during the investigation and enter his home despite the officers verbal commands to remain outside. It was at this point that police moved to detain the former police chief.

As officers attempted to gain control of Harvey, he “continued to resist by tensing his arms, legs and holding onto the front door.”

“Officers will testify, (Harvey) was taken to the ground, where the defendant continued to resist,” the affidavit read.

According to the affidavit, Harvey allegedly struck two of the arresting officers in the face before he was placed in handcuffs and arrested.

The former police chief was charged with abuse of 911 service, a class B misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on bail the following day.

Mark Anthony Sanchez, an attorney from San Antonio who is representing Harvey, released a statement on his behalf following his arrest.

“As a life long (sic) peace officer who has served as Chief of Police for the City of Pharr, Andy Harvey has the utmost respect for first responders and would never intentionally abuse the public’s 9-1-1 lifeline to safety,” the statement read. “He categorically disputes any claims that he intentionally abused the public’s trust.”