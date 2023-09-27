Two Los Fresnos women die in crash after truck runs stop sign

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Two Los Fresnos women are dead after a Dodge truck ignored a stop sign and crashed into the vehicle the women were occupying, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two women who died in the crash were identified as 97-year-old Mauricia Cruz-Rodriguez and 62-year-old Blanca Mauricia Zamarano.

DPS said that the preliminary investigation revealed a green and gold 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on FM 803 as it was approaching a 4-way stop intersection.

The two women were traveling eastbound on FM 510 in a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed, ignored the 4-way stop and crashed into the Toyota and a black 2022 Hyundai Kona.

Both women died at the scene.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash and did not say whether the driver of the truck would face charges.