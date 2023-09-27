New genetic testing in SPI cold case reveals victim’s genealogy

Only have a minute? Listen instead

After more than a decade, investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have determined that an unknown woman who was murdered and found buried on South Padre Island is of Asian descent.

A tourist found the woman’s body at approximately 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2012 about five miles north of Beach Access No. 6.

“Sheriff’s Investigators recovered the body of a female buried in the sand,” a news release said.

The Texas Rangers then created a generic sketch of a woman with similar characteristics.

She was somewhere between the age of 18 and 50 and was approximately five feet tall and weighed between 100 and 120 pounds. She had black hair.

“The victim had her lips and eyebrows cosmetically tattooed and was wearing blue/plaid shorts with pink stars and a sleeveless purple shirt,” a news release stated.

The update comes after new genetic testing.

“A new genetic genealogy analysis has revealed the unidentified female to be 100% Asian with a breakdown of 45% Thailand and southern China, 36% Southern Han, and 19% Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.