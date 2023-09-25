Only have a minute? Listen instead

Employees at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley who get paid minimum wage will see an extra $3.25 per hour added to their pay rate at the end of the year.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey announced the wage increase late last week.

“We continue to be mindful and understand the pressures of this economic environment and UTRGV is committed to supporting its employees through equitable compensation and benefits packages,” Bailey said in a news release.

The wage is currently $13 an hour, but will increase to $16.25 an hour in December when the university will implement two initiatives, including the minimum wage increase.

UTRGV is also rolling out a 2% merit program for qualifying staff and faculty.

“We are grateful to our more than 5,000 employees for making UTRGV the best university in Texas and the best place to work in the Rio Grande Valley,” Bailey said.