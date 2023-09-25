Harlingen man charged with stealing 625 iPads from Rio Hondo nonprofit

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old Harlingen man accused of stealing 625 Apple iPads from a Rio Hondo nonprofit that works with children.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation began on July 19 after authorities learned the devices were stolen from Neighbors in Need of Services, or NINOS, in Rio Hondo.

NINOS is a nonprofit and is a Head Start program.

The investigation revealed that Maximo Antonio Franco, a former employee at the nonprofit, had taken the iPads and sold them to a third party.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose who the third party was.

Investigators arrested Franco last Wednesday at a car dealership in Weslaco.

Franco is charged with theft of property.