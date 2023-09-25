Brownsville teen charged with murder for fatal stabbing

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 19-year-old Brownsville man has been charged with murder following a fatal early morning stabbing on Sunday.

In a news release, police said they responded to the Bella Terra Apartments in the 3200 block of Galeno Crossing at approximately 5:24 a.m. Sunday for a stabbing call.

When police arrived, they encountered 20-year-old Rolando Reyna outside in the apartment complex parking lot.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by an acquaintance, identified as 19-year-old Ernesto de Los Reyes, after a verbal turned physical altercation,” the release stated.

Witnesses at the scene that both Reyna and Reyes were being confrontational with each other throughout that night and that the confrontation escalated when they walked to the parking lot, according to the release.

“Witnesses added that Reyes was inside the apartment complex and still had the knife with him,” the release stated.

Police then ordered Reyes out of the apartment.

“Reyes walked out with a knife in his right hand and was told to put it down,” the release stated.

He complied and was arrested.

Shortly after his arrest, Reyna died at the hospital.

Reyes made a first appearance Monday in Brownsville Municipal Court and received a $1 million bond on a charge of murder. He also had a warrant for harassment and had received an additional $3,000 bond.

Police did not release any additional information about the allegations.