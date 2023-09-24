Former Pharr police chief arrested

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Former Pharr Police Department chief Andy Harvey has been arrested for allegedly making a silent abusive call to 911 and resisting arrest.

Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center records indicate Harvey was booked on Sunday on a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport and silent abusive call/electronic communication to the 911 service.

No other information about the allegations were immediately available.

Jail records indicate the arresting authority originated in the Pharr Municipal Court.

Harvey is currently in open records litigation with the city of Pharr.

He has filed a petition in state court seeking the release of records regarding his tenure at the police department. He resigned from that position on Sept. 12, 2022. Harvey also worked as the city manager there, but he resigned that position on Sept. 6, 2022, following a heated exchange with former deputy city manager Ed Wylie, who had been accused of sexual harassment allegations.

The Monitor previously obtained body cam footage that showed Pharr police responding to Pharr City Hall after an employee called to report someone “from the outside” causing a disturbance.

During that disturbance, the footage shows a heated confrontation between Wylie and Harvey on Aug. 2, 2022.

Following the incident, Harvey admitted to raising his voice at Wylie, but denied making any threats, which the former deputy city manager claimed in a complaint.

There is no immediate information about the current allegations against Harvey.

He bailed out of jail on Sunday on a total of $3,000 in personal recognizance bonds for each charge.