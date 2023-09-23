Fiesta de Palmas to bring Dia de los Muertos festivities to McAllen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of McAllen announced Wednesday the dates for its annual Fiesta de Palmas festival, which celebrates Dia de los Muertos.

The festival will kick off Friday, Oct. 20, and run until Sunday, Oct. 22, at the McAllen Convention Center.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday which will include free admission for attendees. On Saturday and Sunday, doors will open at noon and those arriving before 4 p.m. will be admitted for free.

“Picture this: three full days of non-stop festivities set to take over the picturesque grounds of the McAllen Convention Center,” said Joe Garcia, marketing and event coordinator for the McAllen Convention Center, in a news release. “We guarantee that your heart will race with joy from the moment you step foot into this unforgettable event.”

The event will feature festivities such as Beer Around the World, presented by L&F Distributors, H-E-B Helping Here Pumpkin Patch that will allow for festive photo opportunities and an artisan mercado.

The festival will also feature performances from the Voladores de Papantla, Circo Dragon who will perform a Dia de los Muertos presentation that celebrates loved ones who have died. The city will also include a community ofrenda that will be located in the Palm Lobby.

Those wishing to submit photos for the ofrenda can submit high-resolution PDF photos to [email protected].

Musical acts including Amor Prohibido, a Selena tribute band; 24K Magic, a Bruno Mars tribute band; Strange Love and the Depeche Mode Experience will be performing on the main stage throughout the festival along with other musical guests.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy the Grand Carnival with “thrilling rides for all ages,” as well as educational activities from organizations such as the Reptile Show, Dino George, the McAllen Public Library, International Museum of Art & Science, Quinta Mazatlan, UTRGV, South Texas College and other organizations.

A fireworks display will end each night of festivities.

For ticket information visit ticketmaster.com.