Edinburg residents accused of Pharr robbery-turned-murder indicted

Four Edinburg residents have been indicted on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity for allegedly killing a man during a June robbery over drugs and money.

Abraham Guadalupe Gonzalez, 21, Bianca Lizbeth Gutierrez, 33, Flore Alexias Sedano, 36, and Juan Gustavo Castellanos, 23, were indicted on Sept. 13.

All of the suspects, aside from Gutierrez, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Gutierrez is scheduled to be arraigned in early October.

They are accused of killing Agusto Emmanuel De La Torre on June 10 at his residence at 520 E. Feather Ave. in Pharr.

A probable cause affidavit said that police, who responded to a welfare concern, found an open garage door and a door that led into the residence ajar.

After everyone was arrested, police said in the affidavit that interviews with the suspects revealed that they drove to the residence “with the intention of taking money, drugs, and pick-up/transport two (2) unidentified males who were being held at said location.”

Both Gonzalez and Castellanos held De La Torre at gunpoint and began to bind his legs while Gutierrez and Sedano searched the residence for money and drugs, according to the affidavit.

However, a struggle ensued and the men shot at De La Torre before running away, according to the affidavit, which also said that Gonzalez returned to the residence and took a 2012 gold GMC Terrain.

All of the suspects remain held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.