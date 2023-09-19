Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin will be back in the Rio Grande Valley this December to attend the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade.

The announcement of Irvin’s parade appearance, as well as selling of Sky Box tickets, came Tuesday during a short visit to the McAllen International Airport with fellow Cowboys legend Tony Hill, who has attended the McAllen Holiday Parade many times prior.

Dozens of Cowboys fans in white and navy blue jerseys gathered in the lobby of the airport, nicknamed “The South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys,” awaiting their chance to see the former wide receivers in person.

