McALLEN — Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin will be back in the Rio Grande Valley this December to attend the 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade.
The announcement of Irvin’s parade appearance, as well as selling of Sky Box tickets, came Tuesday during a short visit to the McAllen International Airport with fellow Cowboys legend Tony Hill, who has attended the McAllen Holiday Parade many times prior.
Dozens of Cowboys fans in white and navy blue jerseys gathered in the lobby of the airport, nicknamed “The South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys,” awaiting their chance to see the former wide receivers in person.
Former Dallas Cowboy football player Michael Irvin walks out of the curtain before speaking about his plan to attend the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Fans react as former Dallas Cowboy football player Michael Irvin speaks about his attendance during the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Former Dallas Cowboy football player Tony Hill speaks about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Fans attend during a press conference in which former Dallas Cowboy football players Michael Irvin and Tony Hill spoke about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Former Dallas Cowboy football player Michael Irvin speaks during a press conference about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Fan Erika Galan records on her phone former Dallas Cowboy football players Michael Irvin and Tony Hill attend a press conference about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Former Dallas Cowboy football player Michael Irvin speaks during press conference about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Former Dallas Cowboy football player Michael Irvin use his phone to record attendees during a press conference about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Fans record former Dallas Cowboy football players Michael Irvin speak about the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Former Dallas Cowboy football player Tony Hill speaks about his attendance to the McAllen Holiday Parade at the McAllen Miller International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
