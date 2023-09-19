Pharr man accused of murder killed former brother-in-law

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Pharr man was arrested last week after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside his residence following an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rheinchard Lara, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 11 after allegedly shooting and killing Roberto Garza outside a residence Lara visited to argue with Garza on Sept. 9.

According to the affidavit, Pharr police were dispatched to 3409 Mezcal Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Garza lying on the sidewalk that led to the front door of the residence.

Police managed to make contact with a witness who said she was inside the residence with Garza when Lara arrived and knocked on the door.

The witness stated Garza asked who it was and Lara answered with the name “Chito.”

“Witness will testify Roberto and Chito were arguing through the door and eventually Roberto went outside carrying a knife,” the complaint said.

She went on to say that the two continued to argue until Garza went back inside the residence, but Lara “continued knocking on the door and saying he was sorry.”

The witness told Garza that was his friend, but Garza said Lara was his brother-in-law.

When Garza returned outside once more, the witness heard four loud bangs followed by a few more.

She then heard a man say “that’s what you get” in Spanish.

“Witness will testify she went outside the residence and observed Roberto laying on the floor with blood on his face,” the affidavit said.

She then saw Lara get inside a black four door vehicle and leave the scene.

Garza was shot multiple times on his face, head and neck.

Police contacted his ex-wife, Suly Lara Garza, to advise her of the incident and when she was unable to speak she passed the phone to her friend, Michelle Rodriguez.

Rodriguez identified “Chito” as Lara.

A photo lineup conducted was presented to the witness who identified Lara as the person leaving the scene of the shooting.

Lara remains in custody in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.