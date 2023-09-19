DPS shoots, kills Donna man in standoff, gunfight

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Public Safety shot and killed a 60-year-old Donna man on Monday after a gunfire exchange following a standoff.

In a news release, DPS said it responded to a police shooting that happened at 4:49 p.m. at 314 North 11th Street in Donna that involved an intoxicated man shooting a firearm inside a residence.

“As Donna Police Officers arrived, they received gunfire from inside the residence,” a news release stated. “Donna Police Officers exchanged gunfire and ordered the subject to surrender his weapon. The subject barricaded himself inside the residence.”

At around 5:21 p.m. a Donna police hostage negotiator was able to get the man on the phone, but he was not complying, according to DPS.

“The subject continued shooting from the inside the residence toward officers, striking several Donna Police vehicles,” the release stated.

A DPS special operations group, which had arrived, exchanged gunfire with the man who “was found deceased.”

DPS identified the man as Cesar Aguirre-Ramirez.